2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Report – Bechem United 1-0 Legon Cities

Bechem United kept their title hopes alive with a hard-fought 1-0 over Legon Cities at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Saturday, May 20 2023.

Emmanuel Avornyo’s 36th minute strike was the difference as the Hunters turn the heat on leaders Aduana who are away to Accra Lions for the late kick off at 6pm.

Cities had been solid in defense in the first 30 minutes but wilted under pressure as Avornyo squeezed the ball into the bottom corner to record a crucial win for his team.

The Hunters could have been up by two or more goals after recess as Cephas Mantey missed a couple of chances and failed the tap the ball into a yawning post.

The Royals could have equalized in stoppage time but Bonsu was denied by the cross bar.

Bechem move to 2nd on the league standings on 51 points, just a point behind Aduana with third placed Medeama also yet to play Hearts of Oak on Sunday.