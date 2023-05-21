2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Report - Bibiani Goldstars 2-0 Tamale City

Striker Abednego Tetteh continued with his scoring form in the Ghana Premier League when he scored twice to help Bibiani Goldstars FC claim a comfortable victory over Tamale City FC.

Tetteh took his tally to 14 goals after netting both goals as Goldstars recorded a 2-0 triumph against the Citizens at Dun's Park in Bibiani on Sunday afternoon.

Goldstars have mathematically secured top-flight football for next season with the win as they move to 45 points from 31 matches with three left for the season to close.

City are just one place above the relegation on goals difference after Sunday's defeat. They have 39 points.

Goldstars gaffer Michael Osei made a few changes to the team that came from behind to draw 1-1 with Asante Kotoko SC in Kumasi in the last round.

Samuel Amofa took the place of skipper Yakubu Haqq while Michael Enu and Tetteh replaced Appiah Mccarthy and Stephen Owusu Banahene, respectively

Hamza Mohammed, on the other hand, made a couple of changes to the City team that demolished King Faisal Babes 4-0 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale last time.

Leventius Arthur, Godfred Abban, Mohammed Yahaya, and Collins Amoah Boateng were given starting roles.

The deadlock of the match was broken just two minutes into the second half after Tetteh converted a penalty kick to give the hosts the lead.

The experienced striker scored again to double lead and sealed the victory for the Miners with ten minutes remaining to the end of the match.