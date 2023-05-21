2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Report – Dreams FC 2-0 Berekum Chelsea

Dreams FC secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, strengthening their position away from relegation.

The match was largely defined by Dreams' impressive performance in the first half.

Dreams wasted no time in taking the lead, as Ali Huzaf found the back of the net in the 8th minute, providing an early advantage. Building on their momentum, Dreams extended their lead just 10 minutes later, with Sylvester Simba scoring the second goal. Their solid defence held firm for the remainder of the match, ensuring a significant win.

With this victory, Dreams FC now sits comfortably in the 10th position and can feel confident about avoiding relegation with only three games left to play. On the other hand, Berekum Chelsea's chances of finishing in the top four are in jeopardy following this defeat.

The match showcased Dreams FC's determination and ability to capitalise on their opportunities in the first half. Their successful defensive efforts in the second half played a crucial role in securing the vital three points.

Meanwhile, Berekum Chelsea will need to regroup and put in a strong performance in their remaining matches to salvage their chances of a top-four finish.