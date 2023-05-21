2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Report - Karela United 0-0 Great Olympics

Karela United were held to a goalless draw by Great Olympics at CAM Park on Sunday, May 21 2023.

The game as expected was a cagey one both sides wanted to surge to safety.

Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu and Bismark Kobi-Mensah approached the game cautiously in the first half as they both didn't want to concede first and the score line was barren at half time.

After recess, chances were few and far between and both teams failed to take the few that fell to them.

The draw still leaves The Wonder Club in the danger zone in 16th position on 39 points.

Karela are 12th but they are far from safety as they are only a point richer than Olympics.

The Pride and Passion are away to Kotoko for their next game while Olympics return home to host Accra Lions at Sogakope.