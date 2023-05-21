2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Report - King Faisal 0-2 Samartex 

King Faisal faced a daunting defeat against Samartex on Sunday at the Dr Kwame Kyei, putting their survival in the league in jeopardy.

The game marked King Faisal's third consecutive loss, intensifying their relegation fears.

Right from the kick-off, both teams displayed determination and fought for every inch on the field. However, it was Samartex who ultimately found their breakthrough in the dying minutes of the game.

In the 91st minute, Evans Osei Wusu struck a decisive blow, sending the ball into the back of the net and giving Samartex a valuable lead. The goal ignited the hopes of the Samartex players and fans alike.

As the match entered injury time, King Faisal desperately sought an equaliser. Unfortunately for them, Emmanuel Keyekeh sealed their fate with a well-executed goal in the 99th minute, further extending Samartex's advantage.

The defeat dealt a severe blow to King Faisal's position in the league standings. They now find themselves languishing second from bottom, with just three points separating them from safety. Relegation looms ominously overhead, and King Faisal must regroup and summon every ounce of their ability to stage a comeback in the remaining matches.

Meanwhile, Samartex's triumph has injected renewed confidence and hope into their pursuit of a top-four finish.