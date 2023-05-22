2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Report - Kotoku Royals 1-3 Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko secured a convincing 3-1 victory over relegated Kotoku Royals in their match at Dawu on Monday afternoon.

The reigning league champions displayed their dominance right from the start, and it came as no surprise that they comfortably outperformed Kotoku Royals throughout the game.

Cameroonian forward Mfegue Omgba was in superb form, scoring two goals within the first 28 minutes. His clinical finishing put Kotoko in a commanding position early on. However, Kotoku Royals managed to reduce the deficit in the 36th minute when forward Richard Dzikoe found the back of the net.

After the halftime break, Kotoko returned to the field with renewed determination, pressing forward in search of a third goal. Their persistence paid off when Rocky Dwamena struck the back of the net, securing the victory for his team.

Kotoko demonstrated their superiority on the field, displaying a strong performance and making light work of Kotoku Royals.

The win propelled Kotoko into the top four of the league standings and six points adrift of the top with three games remaining.