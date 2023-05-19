2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Report - Nsoatreman 1-0 Real Tamale United

Nsoatreman FC gave their fight against relegation a major boost as they moved out of the drop zone after beating Real Tamale United in the Ghana Premier League on Friday afternoon at the Nana Kronmansah Park.

The newcomers claimed an important 1-0 victory in the matchday 31 fixture to move up four places on the league standings.

Nsoatreman head coach Mumuni Abubakar made two alterations to the team that lost 3-2 to King Faisal Babes in the FA Cup last week with the return of first choice goalkeeper Daniel Afadzwu.

Mohammed Ushau Abu made way for Philip Ofori in the starting lineup.

RTU made just one change in the team that drew 0-0 with Dreams FC in the last league game in Tamale as Abdul Fatawu Sayibu replaced Mathew Abayase in the starting lineup.

Despite their dominance in the first half of the match right from kick-off, Nsoatreman failed to get the ball behind the net as they couldn't break down the RTU defence.

Midfielder Samuel Ofori scored on the stroke of halftime, but his goal was disallowed for offside.

The home side got the breakthrough two minutes after the interval through defender Emmanuel Kotei, who scored his very first goal in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Kotei received a pass inside the box from Robert Kwabena Duodu before slotting it past goalkeeper Yaw Osei to put Nsoatreman ahead.

Kotei's solitary goal was the difference at the end of the match, taking Nsoatreman to the 12th position with 40 points, two more above the relegation zone.