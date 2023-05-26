2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Ghana Premier League - Medeama 2-1 King Faisal

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 26 May 2023
Medeama SC are just two wins away from winning the Ghana Premiwr League after beating King Faisal on Friday to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Joshua Agyemang's second half strike ensured the Mauve and Yellow secured an important win after coming from a goal down against King Faisal.

King Faisal got off to a great start after Samuel Kusi opened the scoring just ten minute into the game with a lovely volley from just metres away from the centre line.

The hosts responded nine minutes later after King Faisal to clear the ball from a freekick, which was eventually headed home by Nurudeen Abdulai for the equaliser.

Both sides went into the break with the game at 1-1 following a strong first half display.

However, after the break, Medeama buoyed by the home fans improved the game.

With 23 minutes remaining Joshua Agyeman smashed home the winner after Derrock Fordjuor took on him marker to send in a lovely assist.

Medeama next travel to Samartex and could wrap up the league with victory at home against Tamale City.

