2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Preview - Asante Kotoko vs. Karela United

Asante Kotoko SC remains in the race to defend the Ghana Premier League title, and that requires a victory at all cost when they tackle Karela United FC in a matchday 32 encounter.

Monday's match at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi gives the Porcupine Warriors the chance to close in on leaders Medeama SC.

Kotoko are presently sitting in the fifth position on the league standings with nine points adrift of the summit. Any of kind of result apart from a victory will see their title hopes crashed.

The defending champions go into Monday's game with a lot of motivation, having claimed a 3-1 win over Kotoku Royals FC in the last round.

Karela are travelling from Nzema-Aiyinase to Kumasi to take on the Ghanaian giants in top gear, having gone four games unbeaten with two victories and two draws in the process.

Despite their improved form, Karela remain in the relegation battle as they find themselves in the danger zone on the league table.

Karela are 16th on the league standings with 40 points. They are two points away from the safety places.

The Pride and Passion side have managed just one away win in the league all season but are unbeaten in the last two. They hope to continue that run against Kotoko on Monday.