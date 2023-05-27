2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Preview - Berekum Chelsea vs. Nsoatreman FC

Berekum Chelsea are in contention for a top four finish at the end of the season in the Ghana Premier League. They look at taking a step further towards achieving when Nsoatreman FC visit them this weekend.

The Bibires face the newcomers in a crucial regional derby on Sunday afternoon at the Golden City Park in Berekum.

Chelsea are presently sitting in the 5th position on the league standings with 46 points from 31 matches. They are 10 points behind leaders Medeama SC and are trailing the fourth place by just one point.

Ever since losing at home in the second week of the league, Chelsea are yet to taste defeat at the Golden City Park in twelve matches.

The Blues have won all their three home games ahead of Sunday's fixture, scoring 9 goals and conceding only once.

Nsoatreman will try their possible to get a result that will cushion them in their bid to avoid relegation from the Ghana Premier League as they trek to Berekum to face Chelsea.

The premiership new boys are 13th on the league table with 40 points after 31 games. They are only one point above the danger zone.

A defeat on Sunday could see them back in the relegation zone with two matches to the closure of the season.

Nsoatreman have been poor travellers in the league all season, having managed to pick just one point from 15 matches on the road, losing all of the last 14 in the process.