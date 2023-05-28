2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Preview – Bibiani GoldStars 3-1 Kotoku Royals

Bibiani GoldStars notched up a comfortable 3-1 home win over relegated side Kotoku Royals at Dun’s Park on Sunday, May 28 2023.

A first half brace by in form striker, Abednego Tetteh and Prince Kwabena Owusu’s second half strike were enough to secure all three points for The Miners. Royals pulled back a goal but it was not enough to avert the defeat.

Tetteh gave his side an early lead just four minutes into the game but Royals restored parity through Collins Kofi Kudjoe on 27 minutes.

The Miners were awarded a penalty seven minutes later and up stepped Tetteh to send the goalkeeper the wrong way to restore their lead and increase his goal tally to 16.

After recess, Prince Kwabena Owusu netted a third for Gold Stars on 51 minutes to seal victory for his team.

Michael Osei’s side move to 4th position on the league standings with 48 points. They are away to Karela for their next game.