2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Preview – Bibiani GoldStars vs. Kotoku Royals

Bibiani GoldStars welcome Division One bound Kotoku Royals to Dun’s Park on Sunday, May 28 2023.

The Miners are not in the thick of the relegation battle as they are in 6th position on the league standing on 45 points.

Club CEO, Akwasi Adu has expressed his desire to see the team finish the season strongly with over 50 points. This feat looks possible as they can make it 48 points if they beat Kotoku Royals.

Kotoku Royals are the first club to be relegated this season. There will be very little motivation for Royals to win this game which could make it a stroll in the park for GoldStars.