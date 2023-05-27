2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Preview- Great Olympics vs Accra Lions

Great Olympics will host regional rivals Accra Lions on Sunday as the fight for survival continues for the Dade Boys.

After two wins in their last five matches, Great Olympics find themselves in the drop zone with three matches remaining.

The Dade Boys desperately need a win to enhance their survival chances but come up against a confident Accra Lions at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

Accra Lions will be boosted by their huge win against then Premier League leaders Aduana Stars. A game they convincingly won 3-0.

The Accra-based club during the week also announced the co-ownership of the club by former Germany international Lothar Matthaus.

In the first meeting between the two sides in the first round of the league, Lions humbled the Dade Boys 3-0.

Great Olympics have revenge on their minds but will have to work hard for it.

Accra Lions will be boosted by the return of captain Dominic Nsobila, who was declared fit this week, having picked an injury during the game against Legon Cities.

Meanwhile, Olympics will be relying of Emmanuel Akesseh and Samuel Ashie Quaye for inspiration.