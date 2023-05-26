2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Preview - Medeama vs King Faisal

Medeama will seek to extend their lead at the top of the Ghana Premier League table when they host King Faisal in a tricky game on Friday.

The Mauve and Yellow leapfrogged Aduana Stars at the summit of the table after a remarkable 5-1 win over Hearts of Oak in Accra last Sunday.

The two-time FA Cup winners are now in pole position to clinch their first-ever Premier League crown since their emergence 14 years ago.

But they have to negotiate the tie against the relegation-threatened team at the Akoon Community Park in the first fixture of the remaining three decisive games to end the season.

The Tarkwa lads have been through different spells this season – started with David Duncan, changed to Umar Rabi and now Evans Augustine Adotey following a top-turvy form that left them in 7th place two months ago. Adotey has led the side to an unprecedented run in the League since March 1, 2023, when they drew 1-1 with Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama stadium.

Medeama SC have lost three, drawn one and won eight of their last 12 League matches since the coming of Evans Adotey – a run that has lifted them from 7th to the top spot in the League table.

Vincent Atinga has been one of their high-flying performers in the season as the defender has scored 11 times in this campaign with Jonathan Sowah, Captain Kwasi Donsu, Derrick Fordjuor and former Karela United goalkeeper Felix Kyei complimenting him.

King Faisal lost 2-0 to FC Samartex in their week 31 game at Dr Kwame Kyei sports complex and have dropped to 17th in the table with three matches to end the season.

Ignatius Osei-Fosu’s side need at least two wins from the three remaining matches to stand any chance to avoiding the drop as they sit in 17th place with 36 points – three points below the relegation zone.

Medeama SC have won three and lost two of their last five matches and sit at the top of the table with 53 points.

King Faisal are winless in their last five matches – lost 4 and drawn 1.

Abdul Latif, Baba Yahaya, Suraj Ibrahim, Joseph Edu Dwomoh and Elia Elia are available for selection for King Faisal while Vincent Atinga, Nurudeen Abdulai, Nana Kofi Babil, Jonathan Sowah, Moro Muktar, Kwasi Donsu and Manuel Mantey aim to start for Medeama SC.

Medeama are aware their opponents could be tricky after they impressed in their last two travels to the mining town.

There is a huge expectation in Tarkwa as they await the Western regions' Premier League triumph for the first time in 46 years.

The Tarkwa-based side will hope to complete the double over the Kumasi-based side after beating them 3-2 in the Garden City in the first half of the season.