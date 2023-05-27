2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Preview - Real Tamale United vs Bechem United

Real Tamale United (RTU) are gearing up for a decisive showdown against Bechem United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

Sitting just one spot above the relegation zone, RTU is desperate for a victory to distance themselves from the dreaded drop, while Bechem United cannot afford to drop points in their pursuit of winning the league. Currently placed third, Bechem United trail Medeama by five points.

Last weekend presented a mixed bag of results for both teams. RTU suffered a defeat, leaving them in need of a morale-boosting triumph in this upcoming match. On the other hand, Bechem United claimed a victory on their home turf, solidifying their aspirations for league success.

The first encounter between these teams earlier in the season saw Bechem United dominate with an impressive 6-2 victory over RTU. The Tamale-based side will undoubtedly be seeking redemption and aiming to turn the tables in this crucial rematch.

The Aliu Mahama Stadium is expected to be filled with anticipation as fans eagerly await the outcome of this high-stakes clash. With RTU's fight for survival and Bechem United's ambitions of league glory, both teams will be determined to give their all on the pitch.