2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report - Aduana Stars 0-1 Dreams FC

Aduana Stars saw their long undefeated streak at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park come to an end as they got stunned by Dreams FC on Saturday in their matchday 32 clash.

The Ogya Boys were hoping to bounce back from their awful defeat to Accra Lions last weekend but only got an extension of their problems as Ali Huzaf struck in the 54th minute the only goal of the game to give the visitors all three points.

After a goalless first half Aduana Stars were determined to get the opener in order to keep the pace of chasing Medeama at the top but Karim Zito's boys were resilient enough to contain every bit of pressure as they turned the game on its head with a great goal in the 60th minute.

Eric Danso from the left flank fed Ali Huzaf with a great delivery from a free kick which the striker nodded beyond the goalkeeper to score his fourth goal in the last five matches and his eighth league goal of the season.

Again Aduana Stars did more to restore parity but was not enough as they saw their 15 home unbeaten run snapped leaving Medeama with a huge advantage at the top.

Aduana remain second on the log trailing three points behind Medeama SC while they await Bechem United who could overtake them on the log.

Paa Kwesi Fabin's men will pay a trip to Nsoatre to face struggling Nsoatreman in their next game at another difficult venue in Nana Koromansah Park.