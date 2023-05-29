2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report - Asante Kotoko 1-1 Karela United

Asante Kotoko SC have had their title defending hopes totally shattered after they were held at home by Karela United in the Ghana Premier League on Monday afternoon.

The Porcupine Warriors threw away a first-half lead to draw 1-1 with Karela at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi in a matchday 32 fixture.

The draw sees Kotoko completely out of the title race as they move to the 4th position on the league standings with 48 points, eight short of leaders Medeama SC.

There are two matches remaining for the 2022-23 season to come to a close.

Interim coach Abdulai Gazale made a few changes to the team that beat Kotoku Royals FC in last round with goalkeeper Frederick Asare returning to the posts.

Central defender Mohammed Alhassan and Ivorian midfielder Eric Serge Zeze also returned to the starting lineup to face Karela.

The Porcupine Warriors took the lead on the half-hour mark when defender Rashid Mohammed put the ball into his own net after failing to clear a ball from John Tedeku.

Karela drew level in the 75th minute through former Hearts of Oak captain Abdul Fatawu Mohammed when he connected a pass from Emmanuel Owusu Boakye.

The Pride and Passion team returns to Nzema-Aiyinase with a point and remains in the relegation zone as they lie in the 16th position on the league standings.