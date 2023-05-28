2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report - Berekum Chelsea 1-2 Nsoatreman FC

Nsoatreman FC defied all the odds to record their first away win in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday they beat Berekum Chelsea in a regional derby at the Golden City Park.

Two goals from Samuel Ofori, one in each half of the matchday 32 fixture, were enough to hand all three points to Nsoatreman as they continue with their fight against relegation.

The crucial victory will ignite the newcomers' bid in staying up in the Ghanaian top-flight for the next season.

Ofori got the opening goal of the match in the 22nd minute before adding another in the 62nd minute to ensure his side returned to Nsuatre with the maximum points.

Young defender Patrick Asiedu scored his very first competitive goal for Chelsea when he got the consolation a few moments later.

The Bibires have dropped to the sixth place on the league standings after Sunday's defeat with 46 points.

Nsoatreman are now 13th on the league table with 43 points, three more away from the drop zone, and they play their next match at home.

A win over Aduana Stars next weekend will surely secure Nsoatreman's place in the Ghana Premier League for the next season.