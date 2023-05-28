2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report- Great Olympics 1-0 Accra Lions

Accra Great Olympics handed their survival chances a huge boost after beating Accra Lions 1-0 at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena on Sunday.

Having started the day in relegation places, the host desperately needed a win to move out of the drop zone.

The two teams started the game cautiously with Great Olympics creating some decent chances.

However, it was the visitors who delighted fans after dominating play with their possession-base style of play.

Both teams went into the break without a goal, despite the chances created.

Just two minutes after the break, Charles Danso Otu broke the deadlock for the host.

Accra Lions lifted their game as they piled pressure on the host.

The visitors came close a couple of times but Olympics defended resolutely to deny Accra Lions.

Great Olympics held on to collect all three points ahead of the last two games of the season.

Accra Lions return home to play Asante Kotoko next week.