2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report - Legon Cities 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Legon Cities emerged triumphant with a narrow 1-0 win over former champions Hearts of Oak in a highly anticipated clash at the El Wak Stadium in Accra on Sunday.

The match proved to be a significant boost for Cities' chances of avoiding relegation, as they managed to secure a hard-fought victory.

Former Hearts of Oak player Kofi Kordzi became the star of the afternoon by deciding the contest, scoring in added time in the first half. His great effort left the opposition reeling, unable to find an equaliser throughout the remainder of the game.

This crucial win propels Legon Cities three points clear of the relegation zone, significantly enhancing their prospects of retaining their spot in the league. With just two games remaining, another victory would likely solidify their safety for the season.

On the other hand, the defeat dealt a severe blow to Hearts of Oak's aspirations. The former champions are now set to endure their worst finish in the last three seasons, finding themselves in eighth place with five points separating them and the relegation zone. To compound their troubles, they have suffered a disappointing three-game losing streak.

The result intensifies the pressure on Hearts of Oak as they seek to salvage their campaign in the remaining matches. They face an uphill battle to avoid a further slide down the table and will require a drastic turnaround to salvage their season.

Legon Cities, on the other hand, will relish their hard-fought victory and look ahead with renewed confidence.