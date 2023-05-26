2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report – Medeama 2-1 King Faisal

Medeama extended their lead at the top of the league table with a thrilling come-from-behind win against relegation-threatened King Faisal at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa on Friday.

The Yellow and Mauve showcased their resilience and determination, resulting in a spirited performance that saw them go four points clear at the summit. With this victory, Medeama must be feeling confident about their chances of securing their first-ever league title.

King Faisal, who find themselves in the bottom three, started the match strongly and managed to take an early lead through Samuel Kusi in the 10th minute.

However, their advantage was short-lived as Medeama responded swiftly, equalising with a powerful header from Nurudeen Abdulai just 10 minutes later. The goal came as King Faisal failed to properly deal with a corner.

In the second half, Medeama continued to push forward in search of a deserving lead. Their efforts paid off in the 67th minute when substitute Joshua Agyemang found the back of the net, giving his team the crucial advantage. Agyemang had come on as a substitute in the 58th minute, making an immediate impact.

This win serves as a major boost to Medeama's title aspirations as they approach the closing stages of the season. With matches against Samartex and Tamale City remaining, they have the opportunity to solidify their position at the top of the league standings and secure the championship if they emerge victorious in both encounters.

On the other hand, King Faisal's situation becomes more precarious after this defeat. They could find themselves six points adrift of safety after this weekend's games. Their remaining fixtures include crucial clashes against fellow relegation candidates Legon Cities and Tamale City, which will be decisive in their fight to retain their top-flight status.