2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report - Real Tamale United 2-1 Bechem United

Real Tamale United (RTU) staged a remarkable comeback to secure a vital 2-1 victory over Bechem United, a win that not only lifted them out of the relegation zone but also dealt a significant blow to Bechem's title aspirations.

Hafiz Konkoni, who has been a standout performer throughout the season, opened the scoring for Bechem in the 15th minute, registering his 15th goal of the campaign.

However, RTU, fully aware of the consequences of a defeat, exhibited a renewed spirit in the second half. They intensified their efforts and displayed remarkable resilience. Their determination paid off in the final 10 minutes of the game as Mohammed Sadat and Dankwa Stephen Badu found the back of the net, propelling RTU to a remarkable comeback victory.

This crucial win has now positioned RTU three points clear of the relegation zone, providing a much-needed boost to their survival hopes.

On the other hand, Bechem United's dream of clinching the league title has suffered a significant setback. Currently occupying the third position in the league standings, Bechem's chances of lifting the trophy hinge on league leaders Medeama slipping up in their upcoming fixture.