2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Report - Tamale City 1-0 Samartex FC

Tamale City continued their surge to safety with a 1-0 victory over Samartex FC on Saturday, May 27 2023 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Mohammed Yahaya's 11th minute strike was the difference to hand the Premier League debutants a huge boost in their quest to avoid relegation.

City held on to that solitary goal secure all three points which moved them to 11th position on the league standings with 42 points.

Samartex fought hard in search of an equalizer but the Tamale City defense were resolute. The Timber Giants remain in 7th position on 45 points.

Tamale City continue their battle for survival with a trip to Dawu to face already relegated Kotoku Royals for their next game while Samartex will host Medeama.