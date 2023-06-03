2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Asante Kotoko

Accra Lions will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat to Great Olympics when they host dethroned champions Asante Kotoko in Accra on Saturday.

The Accra-based club have been impressive at home this season, winning their their last game at the Accra Sports Stadium by 3 goal to nil against title chasing Aduana Stars. Before that game, Lions had also beaten league leaders Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Both teams head into the game with just a win in their last five matches, with Kotoko drawing three of those matches.

However, with the league out of reach for the Porcupine Warriors, the Reds will be hoping to finish in the top four.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions need at least a point to confirm their Premier League status for another season despite sitting comfortably in tenth place.

Seidu Bassit, Abass Samari and Evans Botchway will have a lot of work to do if Accra Lions are to end their last home game in style.

Asante Kotoko will welcome former Accra Lions goalkeeper Fredrick Asare following his return from injury.

Accra Lions and Asante Kotoko have met three times in the Ghana Premier League, with Kumasi-based club winning two and the other ending in a draw.