2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Dreams FC

Accra Lions will host Dreams FC in Accra for the penultimate game of the season in the Ghana Premier League with hopes of ending the campaign on a high note.

Having had an impressive season, the Accra-based club sits fifth with two games remaining and could break into the top four with a win against the FA Cup holders.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC, who are not entirely out of the relegation dogfight need a win to secure their stay for another season.

However, their record against Lions is nothing to write home about after five meetings in the Ghana Premier League. Dreams have lost three and drawn one and won once against the Accra club.

Accra Lions are on a run of good form, having won two, drawn two and lost only one of their last five matches in the domestic topflight. Dreams FC have lost twice, won twice and drawn once in the same number of games.

The match in Accra could decide their fate for the season with the Dawu-based side set to rely on the experience of players like Joseph Esso, John Antwi and the youthful exuberance of Aziz Issah.

Accra Lions possess an attacking threat in winger Daniel Awuni and forwards Dominic Amponsah and Yahaya Mohammed. Shawkan Mohammed, the captain of the team provides balance in midfield.