2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Preview - Dreams FC vs Great Olympics

Published on: 02 June 2023
Dreams FC and Great Olympics are set to clash in a highly significant match as part of the penultimate round of matches in the Ghana Premier League at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu. 

This encounter holds immense importance for both teams, as they are battling for survival in the league.

Dreams FC currently find themselves three points away from safety, while Great Olympics are just one point above the relegation zone. With such close margins, neither side can afford to lose in this crucial fixture.

When these two teams met earlier in the season, they couldn't be separated, as the game ended in a 1-1 draw. This result adds an extra layer of anticipation to the upcoming match, as both teams will be determined to claim a victory and secure vital points in their fight for survival.

Fans can expect an intense and closely contested encounter as Dreams FC and Great Olympics leave no stone unturned in their quest for crucial points.

The outcome of this match could have a significant impact on the final league standings, making it a must-watch fixture. A win for Dreams FC could all but ensure their safety, the same as Great Olympics.

