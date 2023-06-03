2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Preview - Hearts of Oak vs RTU

Hearts of Oak and RTU are set to clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in a crucial match for both teams as they strive to end the season on a positive note.

Hearts of Oak entes the game with a poor recent record, having lost four out of their last five matches. With just four points separating them from the relegation zone, they cannot afford any more slip-ups.

Relegation would be a historic moment in Ghanaian football, considering Hearts of Oak's status as the second most successful club in the country, trailing only eternal rivals Asante Kotoko.

On the other hand, RTU have had the upper hand in their previous two encounters with Hearts of Oak, including a surprising 4-1 victory last season.

That win played a significant role in securing their league status for the current campaign. RTU will need to replicate that performance to secure another win and move closer to ensuring their own safety.

With two wins from their last five matches, they currently sit two points ahead of the relegation zone.

Both teams will be eager to claim victory in this must-win fixture and improve their position in the league table. The match promises to be a fiercely contested battle as each side fights for their respective objectives.