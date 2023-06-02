2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Preview - Karela United vs. Bibiani GoldStars

Relegation haunted Karela United will aim at recording a crucial win to boost their survival hopes when they host Gold Stars at CAM Park on Sunday, June 4 2023.

The Pride and Passion are in 16th position on the league standings with 41 points and they must win this match to avoid the drop, and hope other results work in their favour.

CAM Park has been a favorable hunting ground for Tanko Shaibu's side this season, and they will be counting on their fine form at home when The Miners visit.

Gold Stars are in 6th position on the standings with 48 points and have set themselves a target of exceeding 50 points at the end of the campaign. Michael Osei has admitted the game at Aiyinase could be tricky given Karela's precarious position on the standings.

Gold Stars have their top flight status intact and won't be desperate for a win but they can't afford to throw caution to the wind. This could present Karela a golden opportunity to secure all three points if they can summon their home form and show more desire.