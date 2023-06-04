2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Preview – Nsoatreman vs Aduana Stars

Nsoatreman FC have a golden opportunity to distance themselves from the relegation zone as they face a wounded and dispirited Aduana Stars team in Nsoatre on Sunday.

Aduana Stars, who suffered a shocking defeat in their previous match, have already accepted defeat in the title race. Their coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, admitted that their chances of winning the league were slim.

Although there is still a mathematical chance for Aduana Stars to claim the title, it would require the league leaders, Medeama, to lose their remaining two games, which is highly improbable. In fact, Medeama have the potential to secure the championship on the same day that Aduana Stars face Nsoatreman.

Nsoatreman, on the other hand, can capitalise on Aduana's despondency and secure a crucial victory that could place them in a favourable position to remain in the top flight. With two consecutive wins under their belt, including an impressive 2-1 triumph against Berekum Chelsea, Nsoatreman can draw inspiration from their recent success and approach the match with confidence.

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars will be eager to put an end to their winless streak, which currently stands at four games. Their dip in form has been the primary reason for their downfall, as they relinquished their lead in the league standings after being on top for the majority of the season. Despite having won the title twice before, Aduana Stars' hopes of claiming their third championship are fading away.

As the clash between Nsoatreman and Aduana Stars looms, all eyes will be on Nsoatre as the home team seeks to secure a vital victory to ensure their survival in the top tier. Aduana Stars, on the other hand, will be battling to restore some pride and salvage a positive ending to a season that started with great promise.