2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Preview - Samartex 1996 vs. Medeama SC

Samartex 1996 will aim to end their final home match of the season on the high when they entertain regional rivals and league leaders Medeama SC in a crunch tie on Sunday in Aboi.

Annor Walker's men take on the high-flying Mauve and Yellow in a penultimate Ghana Premier League match at the Nsenkyire Stadium.

Samartex need at least a draw to confirm their top flight status for next season but will be aiming to end their final home match on the high.

The stakes are high for both teams with contrasting fortunes.

Samartex need to win bag a win or at least pick a draw to safeguard their top-flight status while a win for the visitors will secure their first ever Ghana Premier League title with a game to spare.

Samartex' impressive 2-0 win at King Faisal in Abrankese appears to have kept their top-flight status in intact and will seek to consolidate their home gains in their final match infront of their home fans.

However, they must fend off strong competition from Premier League leaders Medeama who themselves will be desperate to get result that will eventually hand them the crown this season.

Samartex coach Annor Walker is expected to rely on goalkeeper and captain Lawrence Ansah as well as Emmanuel Keyekeh, Frank Awere, Enoch Afful, Kwasi Ofosu, Seidu Yusif Dauda, Godwin Abusah, Vitus Amoah, Ebenezer Acquah and Evans Osei Wusu.

Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey is expected to keep faith with the majority of his players who have enjoyed a roller-coaster run in the Ghanaian top-flight this season.

The experienced gaffer is expected to maintain his starting X1 against relegation bound King Faisal when his team make the three-hour journey to Aboi.

Youngster Derrick Fordjour, who is making his debut Premier League appearance, has been a revelation since joining the Mauve and Yellow.

The Africa talent product has turned heads in the league with swashbuckling performances in his debut top-flight campaign.

Experienced defender Vincent Atingah, who has rattled in 11 goals is expected to partner promising and highly-rated Nurudeen Abdulai.

Captain Kwasi Donsu, midfielders Manuel Mantey, Jean Vital, Prosper Boakye and Agyei Boakye are all available for selection.

Jonathan Sowah and Joshua Agyemang - the two arrowheads of the team, are also available for the trip to Aboi.

The match is expected to be fiery with a win for Medeama expected to seal their first ever Premier League win.

A win for Samartex means Medeama must wait for other results to go their way before licking the title for the first time in the club's remarkable history.

Medeama lead Aduana Stars by four points and third-placed Bechem by five points.