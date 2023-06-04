2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report - Bechem United 2-0 Berekum Chelsea

Bechem United cemented their place in the top four of the Ghana Premier League when they claimed a comfortable victory over regional rivals Berekum Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

The Hunters recorded a 2-0 win to prevail in the regional derby at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park as they continue to pile pressure on leaders Medeama SC.

A goal in each half of the last home game of the campaign was enough to secure all three points for Bechem, who moves to the second place on league standings.

Kassim Ocansey Mingle made four changes to the Bechem team that lost to Real Tamale United last week with young goalkeeper Japheth Norvienyo earning his fourth start of the season.

Emmanuel Ababio, Cameroonian import Gabriel Yapi Tenlep and James Yeboah were replaced by Kofi Agbesimah, Francis Acquah, and Clinton Duodu in the starting lineup respectively.

Joseph Kinful scored the opening goal of the match to give the Huntets the lead in the 31st minute and substitute Cephas Mantey doubled the advantage on the stroke of full-time.

Bechem are three points behind Medeama with one more game left for the 2022-23 season to come to a closure.

A win next week could secure the league title for the Hunters if Medeama lose their game.

The last round matches will see Bechem make a trip to Dormaa Ahenkro to face Aduana Stars while Medeama welcome Tamale City at home.