2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report - Dreams FC 2-1 Great Olympics

Dreams FC took a significant step towards securing their safety in the league with a hard-fought triumph against Great Olympics on Saturday in a crucial relegation battle in Dawu.

The match, filled with intensity and high stakes, delivered late drama in the second half, culminating in Dreams FC emerging as winners with a 2-1 scoreline.

The game took an exciting turn when substitute Godfred Atuahene, only eight minutes after being brought on, broke the deadlock and gave Dreams FC the lead.

However, Great Olympics responded determinedly, with Solomon Adomako finding the back of the net to equalize. The match seemed destined for a draw until forward Ali Huzaf stepped up in the final 10 minutes, securing all three points for Dreams FC with a crucial goal.

The defeat leaves Great Olympics in a precarious position, as they now face a must-win situation in their upcoming game against Nsoatreman if they are to have a chance of avoiding relegation.

The victory for Dreams FC, on the other hand, brings them closer to securing their place in the league for the next season.