2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report - Hearts of Oak 1-2 RTU

In a repeat of last season's result, RTU pulled off a remarkable upset by defeating Hearts of Oak 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The victory marks the second consecutive season in which RTU have emerged victorious against their opponents on their home turf, although this time with a narrower margin.

Hearts of Oak appeared determined to exact revenge when Linda Mtange scored a superb goal to give them the lead in the first half. However, their former player Umar Manaf had other plans and equalised for RTU early in the second half.

The momentum shifted when Eric Esso of Hearts of Oak was shown a red card, reducing his team to ten men. RTU capitalised on the numerical advantage and took the lead through Dankwa Stephen Badu's goal in the 80th minute.

Despite also receiving a red card, RTU managed to hold on to their advantage and secure a remarkable double over Hearts of Oak.

Hearts of Oak will undoubtedly feel hard done by a disallowed late goal, as replays suggest that Yaw Baafi was onside. The decision denied them a potential equaliser and added to their frustration.

RTU's victory not only spoils Hearts of Oak's hopes of revenge but also provides them with crucial three points that secure their safety.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak are in danger of relegation. They could be relegated if they lose their last game at Berekum Chelsea and teams below them secure wins on final day.