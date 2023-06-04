2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report - Karela United 3-2 Bibiani GoldStars

Karela United boosted their hopes of extending their stay in the Premier League after edging Gold Stars in a five-goal thriller at CAM Park on Sunday, June 4 2023.

Evans Adomako put The Pride and Passion in the lead on 41 minutes. Adomako completed his brace by scoring right after recess. George Amonoo netted a third for Karela on 57 minutes.

The man of the moment Abednego Tetteh scored a brace to pull two back for The Miners on 60 and 78 minutes to increase his goal tally to 18.

Tetteh's brace was the enough to stop the Nzema based side from securing the three crucial points at home.

Karela move to 12th position on the league standings with 44 points and stand a chance of surviving the drop if they can the job done away to already relegated Kotoku Royals on the final day of the season.

Gold Stars remain in 5th position and will hope to finish the season on a high when they welcome Accra Lions to Dun's Park.