2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report - King Faisal 3-1 Legon Cities

King Faisal notched up a comfortable 3-1 victory over Legon Cities to give themselves a glimmer of hope of extending their stay in the top flight.

The first half was evenly contested with both teams coming close to the opener, but it was Faisal who took the lead through Abdul Latif's expertly taken spot kick in the 29th minute.

'The Insha Allah Boys' came out all guns blazing after recess and doubled their advantage after Latif fired into the bottom corner on 69 minutes to get his second goal of the game.

The Royals halved the deficit through Ebenezer Armegah in the 76th minute.

Faisal restored their two-goal advantage after three minutes through Baba Yahaya who curled a beauty into the top corner.

Faisal still remain in the danger zone in 17th position with 39 points and will know their fate when they travel to Tamale to play RTU on the final day of the season. They must win and hope the permutations work in their favour.

Cities are also not entirely safe as they are 11th on the standings with 43 points but could drop further down after the penultimate round of matches. This means Maxwell Konadu and his lads would have to grind out a win away to Samartex in their final game.