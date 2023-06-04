2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report - Nsoatreman 2-1 Aduana Stars

Nsoatreman celebrated a crucial victory as midfielder Samuel Ofori's brace in the second half sealed a 2-1 win against Aduana Stars, securing their place in the top flight for next season.

The result also dashed Aduana Stars' hopes of clinching the league title, adding to their recent string of defeats.

Ofori made a significant impact on the game, finding the back of the net twice in quick succession, with goals in the 56th and 58th minutes.

These goals not only secured the win for Nsoatreman but also ensured that Aduana Stars' chances of lifting the league trophy were extinguished.

Kelvin Obeng managed to score a consolation goal for Aduana Stars, but their defeat means they are likely to finish outside the top four going into the final day of the season.

Their last match against Bechem United will be crucial, as Bechem United still have a chance to snatch the league title away from current leaders Medeama.

On the other hand, Nsoatreman can travel to Sogakope to face Olympics with the knowledge that they have secured their place in the top flight for the next season.

The victory for Nsoatreman not only cements their position in the top division but also highlights their determination and resilience throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars will reflect on their missed opportunities as they face the possibility of finishing outside the top four after spending a significant portion of the season at the top of the table.