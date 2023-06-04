2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report - Samartex 0-0 Medeama

Samartex and Medeama played out a goalless draw on Sunday, leaving Medeama just one point away from securing their first-ever Ghana Premier League title.

The result keeps Medeama in a favourable position to claim the championship and bring it back to the Western region after a drought of over four decades, with Hasaacas being the last team from the region to win the league in 1978.

The match started with both teams displaying a strong defensive performance, making it difficult for either side to create clear-cut scoring opportunities. Samartex, determined to spoil Medeama's title celebrations, defended resolutely and denied their opponents any space to penetrate.

The second half saw both teams intensify their efforts, with Medeama pushing forward in search of the all-important breakthrough. However, Samartex remained organised and disciplined at the back, frustrating Medeama's attacking intentions.

As the final whistle blew, the score remained 0-0, leaving Medeama tantalisingly close to their historic league triumph. The point earned in the draw puts them in an excellent position to claim the title in their final game.

Medeama's last hurdle on their title pursuit will be a crucial encounter against relegation-threatened Tamale City at Akoon Park in Tarkwa. While Medeama will be determined to secure the victory they need, Tamale City will fight tooth and nail to avoid relegation.