2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Preview - Aduana Stars vs. Bechem United

Aduana Stars will be at home for their last game of the season in the Ghana Premier League to take on Bechem United in a regional derby on Sunday at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Even though the Ogya Boys missed out on clinching the title, they hope at giving their fans something to smile in the last game of the campaign.

Aduana will finish the 2022-23 season in second place on the league standings if they manage to overcome Bechem in Sunday's encounter.

Also, Paa Kwesi Fabin and his boys wouldn't want to close the season by extending their recent dismal run of results

Aduana are winless in their last five league matches, losing all of the last three in the process.

Bechem remains in contention to claim their very first league title as they travel to Dormaa Ahenkro to face Aduana in the last game of the season.

The Hunters are second on the league table, three points behind leaders Medeama SC, who tackle relegation-theatened Tamale City FC also on Sunday.

A win for Bechem in Dormaa Ahenkro and a defeat for Medeama will see the former clinch the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League title.

The Hunters will be levelled on points with Medeama but would have the advantage with a better head-to-head to claim the title.