2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Preview – Asante Kotoko vs Dreams FC

Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC are set to clash in an eagerly anticipated match at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. Both teams have their own objectives for the game, as they aim to end the season on a positive note.

For Asante Kotoko, this season has been a disappointment compared to their title-winning campaign. Currently, they find themselves in fourth place, which is considered a below-par performance for a club of their stature. Therefore, they are determined to secure a victory in this match to secure at least a third-place finish and salvage some pride from the season.

On the other hand, Dreams FC recently secured their safety in the league with a crucial win over Great Olympics. With their status secured, they now have the opportunity to play with a sense of freedom and aim for an upset against Kotoko.

A victory in this match would serve as a morale booster for their upcoming MTN FA Cup final against King Faisal, providing them with added confidence and momentum.

In their previous encounter, Dreams FC emerged victorious against Kotoko in Dawu. However, history suggests that winning in Kumasi has been a challenging task for the Dawu club. Nevertheless, Dreams FC will be eager to prove themselves once again and overcome the odds.

Both teams will be motivated to end the season positively, and this clash promises to be an exciting and competitive affair. Kotoko will be determined to reclaim their dominance and secure a victory, while Dreams FC will look to build on their recent successes and potentially cause an upset.