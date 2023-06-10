2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Preview- Berekum Chelsea vs Hearts of Oak 

Berekum Chelsea and Hearts of Oak will face each other in a crucial Ghana Premier League match on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at the Golden City Park.

Berekum Chelsea is currently 7th on the league table, with four defeats and one win in their last five matches.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak is 11th on the table with 45 points.

Hearts of Oak has struggled in recent matches, which has put them in a precarious position

They will need to overcome these struggles and play to their full potential to win this match.

The two teams have faced each other before, with Berekum Chelsea winning the last meeting

However, Hearts of Oak has a better overall record against Berekum Chelsea, having won 10 of their 23 meetings

This match is expected to be a closely contested one, with both teams fighting for different objectives.

Berekum Chelsea has promised to show no mercy to Hearts of Oak, while Hearts of Oak must win to avoid relegation.

Given their current form and head-to-head record, Berekum Chelsea may have a slight edge over Hearts of Oak.

However, Hearts of Oak has shown that they can rise to the occasion when it matters most.

Therefore, this match could go either way, and it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top.