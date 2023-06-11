2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Preview - Bibiani GoldStars vs Accra Lions

Bibiani GoldStars will climax a good campaign with a home game against Accra Lions at the Dun's Park on Sunday.

The Miners currently sit fifth on the Ghana Premier League table and could end the campaign in fourth place depending on the result in the game between Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions desperately need at least a point to secure their survival in the Ghanaian topflight for another season.

A string of poor results and back-to-back defeats against Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko pushed the once title contenders to relegation fighters.

The Accra-based side travel to Bibiani with 44 points just two points adrift of Great Olympics in 16th place.

GoldStars forward Abednego Tetteh will be hoping to win the golden boot award by adding a few strikes to his tally in the final game of the campaign.

On the other hand, Lions will need Seidu Bassit to be at his best if they are to survive the drop.

The last time the two sides met it ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw and a lot of goals will be expected in the game on Sunday.