2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Preview – Great Olympics vs Nsoatreman

Great Olympics find themselves in a must-win situation as they go head-to-head against Nsoatreman at the WAFA Park in a bid to avoid relegation.

After a heartbreaking loss to Dreams FC last week, Olympics plummeted into the relegation zone, leaving them with no margin for error.

To secure their survival, they must secure a victory on Sunday and hope that the teams above them stumble in their respective matches.

Nsoatreman, on the other hand, can breathe a sigh of relief as their safety in the league has already been guaranteed following a hard-fought triumph over Aduana Stars.

However, with aspirations of a top-half finish, they will not take this encounter lightly and will approach it with utmost determination.

Olympics' season has been marred by disappointments, prompting significant changes both in the coaching staff and venue.

Yaw Preko was replaced by Bismark Kobi Mensah, whose job now hangs in the balance. Failure to keep the team in the top flight could result in Mensah's dismissal.

Additionally, Olympics have shifted their home ground from Accra to Sogakope, hoping that the change of scenery will bring them the luck they desperately need.

Olympics, one of the oldest clubs, never fail to deliver excitement to the league, with their passionate and famously humorous fanbase. The supporters will undoubtedly rally behind their beloved team, injecting a unique atmosphere into the decisive encounter.

All eyes will be on the showdown between Great Olympics and Nsoatreman, as the former fights tooth and nail to secure their place in the league while the latter aims to finish the season on a high note.