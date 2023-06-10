2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Preview - Legon Cities vs. Samartex FC

Legon Cities will have their destiny in their hands when they host Samartex 1996 FC at the El Wak Stadium on Sunday, June 11 2023 in a game that could decide their future in the top flight.

The Royals are in 14th position on the league standings with 43 points and could be relegated if they fail to win and clubs below them get favourable results. Maxwell Konadu is fully aware of how dangerously they are living as he aptly stated that they will do "everything in their power to beat Samartex". Cities woke up late in the season and Konadu has attributed their poor form to the lack of a permanent home ground. He seems to have been vindicated as they have not lost at home since adopting the El Wak Stadium. This could give the former champions some confidence of extending their stay in the premier league with a victory over Samartex.

The Timber Giants are not thinking about relegation and will be in the top flight next season as they are 8th on the league standings with 46 points. They are a tough side to beat at home but just like many teams this season, their away record has been poor with just two wins outside Samreboi. Annor Walker will have his work cut out for him as he aims to end the season on a high. They have the men to frustrate their hosts if their game plan works to perfection.

The Royals are determined to avoid to drop and could also survive if title favourites, Medeama beat Tamale City at Akoon Park but they cannot afford to rely on favours from other clubs on the final day where everything is possible. However you slice it, this game could be a nail-biting encounter on Sunday.