2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Preview - Medeama SC vs Tamale City

Medeama must avoid defeat at home on the final day to relegation-threatened Tamale City on Sunday to clinch their first-ever Ghana Premier League title after 14 years.

The Mauve and Yellow are on the brink of a tantalising and historic success - needing to avoid defeat against City in a tricky final day match at the Akoon Community Park.

It's been a fairy tale story for the two-time FA Cup winners, who have been knocking on the Premier League title door since 2018.

The side have come close on two occasions but issues from a controversial investigative piece No.12 and Covid-19 curtailed their ambition of winning the title in the last five years.

Medeama are now faced with the prospect of being crowned Premier League champions for the first time in their history and Tarkwa- the home of the top-flight side, are in an expectant mood ahead of their potential win on Sunday.

It's been a remarkable turn-around for a side that suffered four consecutive defeats under former coach David Duncan.

In between the period, the side has juggled three coaches - Umar Rabi, David Duncan and now Augustine Evans Adotey - who is now on the brink of adding his FA Cup success to his trophy collection in the mining town.

However, the powerful Ghanaian side will be wary of their opponents - who are facing the real threat of being relegated from the elite division.

City's 4-1 demolishing at relegation-bound Kotoku Royals has put the Northern region-based team in a precarious situation on the league table.

Anything short of victory means Tamale City will take a shower from the Ghanaian top flight.

They must produce an unbelievable performance to beat Medeama at the Akoon Community Park and hope other results will go their way to stand any chance of staying up.

The task appears daunting, judging from the fact that the home team will do everything possible to clinch their first-ever Premier League crown.

But Medeama will hope to take valuable lessons from Borussia Dortmund's recent heartbreak as they gear up for a decisive encounter against Tamale City in the Ghana Premier League.

The German giants hopes of clinching their first Bundesliga title in over a decade were shattered on the final day when they could only manage a draw against Mainz, ultimately allowing Bayern Munich to retain their crown.

The tale of Dortmund's agony spread like wildfire, capturing the attention of Medeama and providing them with valuable insights ahead of their own decisive match.

Like Dortmund, Medeama enter the final round of the Ghanaian league as the table-toppers. However, the Yellow and Mauves find themselves in a slightly more advantageous position as they can secure the title with a draw or a victory, simply needing to avoid defeat.

Nevertheless, Medeama face a tricky challenge against Tamale City. Their opponents are fighting for their survival in the league, as a loss could relegate them. As a result, Tamale City are expected to unleash an all-out assault in their quest to secure a positive result.

Meanwhile, Bechem United sit in second place, trailing Medeama by three points. With a better head-to-head record, Bechem United will snatch the title if they emerge victorious against Aduana Stars and Medeama suffer a loss. Bechem United will be keeping their fingers crossed, hoping for a significant favour from Tamale City.

Despite the impending celebrations and the potential to claim their first league title, Medeama remain fully aware that their task is far from complete.

They are cognisant of the challenges that lie ahead and will approach the match against Tamale City with caution and determination.

The Western region could be in for an unforgettable celebration if Medeama can navigate their way to victory, but the club understand that they must remain focused until the final whistle.

The experience of Dortmund serves as a source of guidance for Medeama, enabling them to gain insights and wisdom from the German club's unfortunate outcome.

Medeama will be aiming to end an astonishing 46-year wait for team from the Western region to clinch the league title.

Hasaacas last won a coveted trophy in 1976.

The football Medeama have played in this campaign has been simply breathless and riveting in its quality - beating giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak at their own backyard.

Tamale City have their work cut out for them and will be expected to provide immense competition to the Premier League leaders.

Coach Augustine Evans Adotey welcome strike duo Jonathan Sowah and Joshua Agyemang to the squad after they missed the 0-0 stalemate at Samartex due to suspension and injury respectively.

The dynamics make for interesting reading as Medeama can still be crowned champions even if they suffer a shocking defeat and second-placed Bechem United fail to beat Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu I park with both games to be played simultaneously.