2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Preview - RTU vs. King Faisal

RTU welcome King Faisal to the Aliu Mahama Stadium on the final day of the premier league season in a match with relatively lower stakes.

RTU have escaped relegation as they are 9th on the league standings with 46 points while their opponents are bound for Division One football next season.

The Pride of The North have been in the headlines this week for mixed reasons; they recorded a famous victory over Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak to drag them into the relegation mire but the team have refused to train ahead of their final day match due to salary arrears owed them. Indeed, the club CEO's intervention has failed to get the players rescind their decision.

King Faisal have their own challenges but could capitalize on this development to end the season on a high with a victory, albeit a pyrrhic one as their fate was sealed last weekend in spite of their 3-1 victory over Legon Cities. The Insha Allah Boys may go to Tamale to play for pride, and also get some tonic ahead of their FA Cup final clash with Dreams FC.

Whatever the outcome of this game, both teams have nothing to lose but with motivation very low in the RTU camp, Faisal stand a chance of recording a farewell victory.