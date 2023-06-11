2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Report – Asante Kotoko 0-0 Dreams FC

Asante Kotoko concluded the season with a goalless draw against Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The result secured a top-four finish for Kotoko, although it was undoubtedly a disappointing season for them after aiming to defend their league title.

The match reflected Kotoko's overall performance throughout the season, with their inability to secure a victory highlighting their struggles. Dreams FC, on the other hand, found solace in concluding the league campaign without a defeat in their last five games.

As Kotoko shift their focus to the next season, they will likely reflect on their missed opportunities and aim to regroup in pursuit of future success.

For Dreams FC, they will now turn their attention to the upcoming MTN FA Cup final against King Faisal, where they will look to end the season on a high note by clinching the cup.

While the season did not unfold as planned for Kotoko, they will aim to learn from their experiences and make the necessary improvements for future campaigns.