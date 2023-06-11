2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Report- Bibiani GoldStars 0-0 Accra Lions

Accra Lions survived another season in the Ghana Premier League after travelling to Bibiani to draw with GoldStars on the final day.

After a run of poor results, the exciting Lions found themselves two points away from the drop zone just before the final day of the campaign.

Lions needed a point to secure their stay in the topflight and they started well in Bibiani, creating some decent chances.

However, the hosts were equal to the task as they defended resolutely.

After he break, leading goal scorer Abednego Tetteh came close as he nearly gave GoldStars the lead with a thunderous strike.

The visitors had to maintain their discipline to avoid conceding a goal in the second half with goalkeeper Andrews Owusu at his best.

The draw means GoldStars finish the season in fifth place while Lions ended the campaign in 15th place.