2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Report - Legon Cities 3-2 Samartex 1996 FC

Legon Cities extended their stay in the premier league with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Samartex FC at the El Wak Stadium on Sunday, June 11 2023.

With relegation staring at The Royals prior the game, they showed they were determined to avoid the drop by taking an early lead through Abdul Rahman just 3 minutes into the game. Ebenezer Armegah scored four minutes later to double Cities' advantage.

Evans Osei Wusu halved the deficit for the visitors before the break on 34 minutes. After recess, The Timber Giants probed for an equalizer without success, but it was Michel Otou who scored in the 80th minute to restore their two-goal advantage.

Emmanuel Keyekeh scored a second for Samartex in the 88th minute but it was not enough to avoid defeat.

Legon Cities and Samartex finish the season in 9th and 10th positions respectively on the league standings with 46 points apiece.