2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Report - RTU 0-1 King Faisal

RTU fell to a final day narrow defeat to Division One bound King Faisal at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday, June 11 2023.

The build up to the game was eclipsed by RTU players refusal to train due to salary arrears owed them, a development which gave Faisal confidence they could capitalize on to finish the season on a high.

The score line was barren at the end of the first half. After recess, Faisal broke the deadlock through Godfred Asiamah on 58 minutes.

The Insha Allah Boys held on to that solitary goal to record what could be a farewell victory barring the outcome of their protests off the pitch.

RTU extend their stay in top flight as they finish the season in 11th position on 46 points.