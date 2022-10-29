2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Preview - Bechem United vs. Kotoku Royals

Bechem United will be playing their first league match on home soil this season when they take on newbies Kotoku Royals FC on Sunday afternoon in the Ghana Premier League.

The Hunters are without a win since the start of the campaign having all of the two games played with one more in hand against Asante Kotoko SC which is scheduled for a later date.

Bechem will do everything possible to ensure they earn their first three points by beating the Akyem Royals at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

They go into the game without the services of defenders Samuel Osei Kuffour and Aaron Essel and also exciting attacker Clinton Duodu.

Kuffour has signed for Portuguese club FC Felgueiras while Essel and Duodu are at the Ghana U23 camp for the qualifying match against Mozambique.

The Hunters are presently on a 22-match unbeaten run at home and would be hoping to preserve that against Royals in the end.

The Akyem Royals have tasted all forms of football results in their opening three matches in the top-flight with win over Accra Lions, a defeat to Dreams FC and a draw with Nsoatreman FC.

They make the trip to Bechem with the hope of returning to winning ways after failing to get one in their last two league matches.

Royals have a full squad available for selection for Sunday's game since there is no suspension or injury at camp.

Goalkeeper Clinton Quaye was nominated for the best goalkeeper award for the month of September after a great start to the season.

He is expected to be at his best once again if Royals are to earn a point from the difficult Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.